Manipur on Alert to Check Illegal Immigrants

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said on Wednesday that all police stations along the national highways have been alerted to check the entry of illegal immigrants entering Manipur.

The Chief Minister said 36 foreigners who had entered Manipur with fake Aadhaar cards and other documents or without any documents were now in prison.

“They come to Manipur through the highways connecting Manipur with Dimapur in Nagaland, Silchar in Assam and Moreh, the town bordering Myanmar.”

Singh said the government would take drastic actions against the officers posted at the police stations which had been crossed by the immigrants while coming to Imphal.

Most of the Rohingya immigrants had come from Bangladesh refugee camps along National Highway 2 and 37 and those who originate from Myanmar are coming via Moreh.

He said the government shall introduce a bill in the coming monsson session that will safeguard the indigenous people.

He claimed that the Citizenship Amendment Bill against which there were widespread protests in the northeast shall not affect Manipur.

K. Jayenta, Deputy Inspector General of Manipur, said the arrested Rohingyas have disclosed how they had obtained the fake Aadhar cards.

