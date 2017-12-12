Manipur Pays Homage to Women Freedom Fighters

The Manipur government and the people on Tuesday marked the Women’s War Day (Nupi Lal) and paid homage to the women activists who had launched a crusade against the oppressive British administration in 1939.

Every December 12 is observed as the Women’s War Day in the state to remember the brave women who fought the then rulers to stop rice exports. The main function to mark the 78th anniversary of the revolt was held by the government at the women’s war memorial complex in Imphal where Chief Minister N. Biren Singh paid tributes to the women fighters.

Several organisations also observed the day by organising women races, free medical camps and seminars. “There is a new policy of the Central government for the northeast. Taking advantage of it a durable peace and permanent settlement should be brought about. The womenfolk should extend full cooperation to it,” Singh said.

“We should be watchful of the attempt to divide us. The brave women could also contribute meaningfully to the government attempt to bring the people of the hills and valley closer.”

Women participated in races at different places like Singjamei, Tera, and Imphal city. There were also races for women vendors in the city which were flagged off by Manipur Speaker Yumnam Khemchand.

Amid shortage of rice in 1939, the women demanded that its export be stopped. But when Maharaja Churachand Singh and the British officials turned a deaf ear to their demands, the women vendors from the main market in Imphal took to the streets. A total of 21 women sustained bayonet injuries when a vain attempt was made to disperse them.

