Tue, 21 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Manipur Police inducts ‘dog squad’

Manipur Police inducts ‘dog squad’
January 21
09:09 2020
NET Bureau

A dog squad of Manipur police was formally inaugurated by Manipur Director General of Police (DGP), LM Khaute in the presence of senior officers of the state police.

The Manipur Police Dog Squad was inaugurated with a function at Lamphel, opposite officer’s mess of 86th BN CRPF.
At present, the dog squad consists of four Belgian Malinois of which two will be used for detection of explosives and the remaining two for detection of illicit drugs and narcotic substances.

Besides, there are two trained Lab dogs with Manipur Police Dog Squad that have been providing valuable K-9 services.
Manipur police will now be in a better position to fight drug menace and handle internal security challenges with the induction of the dog squad, said the DGP after the inauguration.

Source: The Morung Express

