Manipur Police Officers Suspended for Procuring Sub-Standard Belts

The Manipur government has suspended two senior police officers and withheld the pension benefits of a retired IPS officer for their alleged role in the procurement of sub-standard belts for police personnel during the previous Congress regime.

According to a government order issued late on Friday, P. Goulin (IPS) – Police Superintendent of Senapati district, and M. Kumarjit (MPS) – Additional Police Superintendent of Imphal East district are the officers put under suspension. The pension benefits of retired IPS officer S. Mangemjao have been withheld.

K. Khan, the businessman who had supplied the belts under question, was arrested earlier and subsequently released on bail.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, also holding the Home portfolio, said: “Some unhappy people posted photographs and messages in the social media about the ‘fake belts’ involving several crores of rupees. Since we have pledged to abolish corruption, we had to act.”

During the press conference he tore apart one belt, saying it was made of plastic and paper and not leather. “The quality can never be compromised since the police and paramilitary personnel are fighting militants and hardened criminals.” Official sources said the suspensions became inevitable since these officers were in a position to influence the investigation.

“Nearly 30 persons have been suspended for their alleged corruption in various departments. So, it is wrong to say that only low-grade employees are punished… Many big fishes are also there and more will be suspended after investigation in other scams,” Biren said.

-IANS