Manipur Public Service Commission Degrading Itself: ATSUM

The All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) has lampooned the Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) saying the Commission is “degrading itself to be a bunch of bigots and who could not do anything in the right spirit”.

The apex tribal student body in Manipur was irked by the recently declared results for the principals of colleges recruitment conducted by the MPSC.

ATSUM demanded that the recently declared recruitment results of the principals of colleges for the state be nullified “for it has brazenly failed to follow the reservation policy which is the sacrosanct right of the tribals of Manipur”. It also demanded the abolishing of the MPSC “since it has become the hot-bed of controversy, incompetence, corruption, favouritism and nepotism”.

ATSUM alleged that “this is not the ﬁrst time MPSC has found itself enmeshed with controversies in its recruitment process but the irony is that it has become a ritual that in every recruitment process it rakes up more controversies and blunders”.

ATSUM stated that the “shallowness” of the MPSC is evident from the “fact that the time honoured tradition of all recruitment processes which is followed throughout the world where the principle of seniority/departmental promotion is also the norm so as to give incentives to those diligent staffs who had already served their respective departments for many faithful years”.

According to ATSUM, it should be known that merit should not be made as the only criteria for recruitment. “lf MPSC has got the brain it could have undertaken the recruitment process by both merit and seniority principle and could have been balanced with a breakup ratio of 1/3 in favour of merit system,” it added.

ATSUM expressed wonder as to how the “MPSC is going to mollify the left out disgruntled principals who have been diligently serving their respective colleges for many years, despite all the odds and pressures”.

Peeved at the “brazen sidelining” of the tribal candidates that they failed to fulfill the given criteria, ATSUM has countered it with the “fact that the rules and regulations of the recruitment processes has been framed with the ulterior motives of stealthily sidelining the tribals so as to make way for the majority community”.

It pointed out that the Academic Performance Indicator (API) of 400 points was done with the clear knowledge that no tribals of the state shall fulﬁll such criteria. “When state like Assam has come up with 162 API points why not Manipur?” it asked.

According to ATSUM, this is clearly an indicator that MPSC is “shallow in knowledge and incompetent in fulfilling the work for which it was created”. In this connection, ATSUM demanded that the recruitment results be nullified and that the commission call for fresh recruitment with adherence to the reservation policy of the State.

