Manipur Sets up Panel to Draft Bill for Protection of Indigenous People

Manipur Government has constituted the State Level Drafting Committee of Bill for Protection of Manipuri People on May 23, said Information Minister and Government Spokesperson Thongam Biswajit Singh, before adding that the committee will meet soon and is putting all efforts to introduce a draft Bill during the upcoming Monsoon Session.

Addressing a press conference on Friday Biswajit said that there is no restriction or official ban against any citizen of the country from entering the State; however, considering the prevailing situation of influxes of illegal migrants, any individual visiting the State are appealed to carry authentic identity cards with them.

Rebutting claims that outsiders are not allowed entry into the State, the Minister said that the claims are rumours and there is no such incident where any legal citizen of the country has been denied entry into the State. Any citizen of the country can move or visit any place in the country and debarring or denying entry to a lawful citizen of the country to a State is unconstitutional, he observed.

He explained that like other States along the international border, Manipur too has been affected by the Rohingya issue. Acting on reports of influx of illegal migrants into the State, government machineries have been closely monitoring entry of illegal migrants, he said.

Considering the inconvenience faced by outsiders during such police verification or identification process, Biswajit also urged all concerned individuals to carry their authentic identification cards with them.

He elaborated that the State police has arrested Rohingyas from the State indicating their illegal entry into the State. Police has also arrested several non-locals with fake AADHAR card along with people who are unable to speak any local dialect. He said that these issues have only complicated the State’s fight against influx of illegal migrants into the State.

He also appealed to all Civil Society Organisations and every individual not to take the law into their hands while dealing with outsiders coming into the State. He said that law should be allowed to take its own course of action.

Observing that the State witnessed some incidents which could disrupt communal harmony in recent times, Biswajit also appealed to all to inform the concerned authorities in case they observe any illegal migration rather than take up the law in their own hands.

He further said people should refrain from uploading or sharing provocative videos which can incite tensions. He also urged the public to continue providing support and cooperation to the government’s endeavour to maintain peace and harmony in the State.

Meanwhile, it may be mentioned that the newly constituted State Level Drafting Committee has Th. Biswajit Singh as the Convenor and Water Resources/YAS Minister Letpao Haokip, PHED/Printing & Stationery Minister Losii Dikho, Agri/Vety & Animal Husbandry Minister V. Hangkhanlian and Hill Areas Committee chairman T.Thangzalam Haokip as members.

The committee has also ex-Chief Minister Radha Binod Koijam, Government Chief Whip P. Sharatchandra Singh, Advocate General N. Kumarjit Singh, MLA L. Susindro Meitei, MLA Kashim Vashum, MLA Shri Awangbow Newmai, MLA T.N. Haokip and MLA Gaikhangam as members.

Secretary (Law) Nungshitombi Athokpam and Special Secretary (Home) Kh. Raghumani Singh will assist the committee.