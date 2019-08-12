Manipur: Six Rohingyas arrested for entering India with fake Aadhaar IDs

NET Bureau

Manipur Police arrested six Rohingya immigrants trying to enter into India with fake documents at the Imphal airport. The immigrants were detained on Saturday morning after they deboard an indigo flight from Delhi.

“We received an input that some illegal immigrants would be coming to Imphal by Indigo flight. Immediately, Foreigner Check Post (FCP) and a team of Imphal West district police were alerted which detained six suspected passengers,” said Themthing Ngashangva, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (Intelligence).

The police team found that the Aadhaar card presented by the six individuals were fake.

It is learned that three of the six individuals had Manipur as their address on the Aadhaar card while the rest had Hyderabad. One of the detained men could speak Hindi but the rest neither spoke Hindi nor Manipuri, they only understand Urdu, said the police. Subsequently, they (Rohingyas) were taken into custody for proper verification.