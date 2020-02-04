Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 04 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

Manipur Speaker’s tribunal reserves judgment on Shyamkumar’s disqualification

February 04
16:02 2020
NET Bureau

The Speaker’s tribunal of Manipur Legislative Assembly on Tuesday reserved judgment on the disqualification petitions filed against Forest Minister Th Shyamkumar Singh.

While the tribunal did not give any specific date for the announcement of the judgment in the case, it directed both the petitioners and respondent to submit their additional arguments in written on or before February 12.

The hearing began around 11 am and lasted about an hour in the presence of counsels of both the peitioners and respondent, sources said.

During the hearing, the respondent’s counsel also filed an application praying for taking up the matters only after February 11, 2020.

However, the tribunal taking into consideration the matter which has been pending for a long time and in view of the upcoming budget session, rejected the adjournment plea. The budget session will begin from February 14.

The petitions filed by 15 Congress MLAs sought the disqualification of Th Shyamkumar under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India. The case which was filed in 2018 was pending at the speakers tribunal court.

With the matter making no progress, the petitioners moved the Supreme Court, which recently asked the speaker’s tribunal to decide the disqualification petition within four weeks’ time.

Accordingly, the final hearing was fixed on Tuesday by the tribunal and asked all concerned to file their additional documents, if any, by February 3.

In the last state’s election, Shyamkumar was elected to the Assembly on a Congress ticket. Later, he supported BJP candidate N Biren Singh to form a BJP-led coalition government with the support of other non-BJP elected members.

Source: Imphal Free Press

