Manipur Student Bodies Protest in Delhi for Normalcy in MU

Manipur University, which is a central university, has been paralysed since May 30, 2018 due to the agitation by a law bound Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) with the support of the Manipur University Teacher’s Association (MUTA) over their demand for removal of the Vice-Chancellor.

A press release from the Joint Tribal Student Bodies, Manipur stated that in spite of repeated request from the Registrar and Vice-Chancellor of the University for adequate security arrangement for restoration of normalcy in the university, the state government, which is responsible for maintaining law and order situation of the university, has not taken any effective measure for restoration of normalcy.

We, the joint student bodies, have issued a media release denouncing the agitation as we are not convinced with the allegations against the Manipur University vice-chancellor Adya Prasad Pandey and the reasons for his removal, the release stated adding that the allegations levelled by MUSU & MUTA that the varsity’s vice chancellor is incompetent holds no ground, and in fact it contradicts the reality.

As regards the allegation over the frequent tour of the vice-chancellor outside the state, we believe that such official tours are not bad as long as they benefit the varsity, it said. We understand that such tour may in fact be necessary given that the university is a Central university, it added.

The release stated that they have also expressed their dissatisfaction over the negligence by the government to solve the problem. It seems the state government has not done its job to restore normalcy in the varsity and this suggests there is an ulterior motive behind the agitation, it added.

The Joint Tribal Student Bodies have submitted a memorandum to the Union Human Resource Development minister on 7th July, 2018 urging his immediate intervention to solve the problems in Manipur University.

The release mentioned their peaceful protest for return of normalcy in Manipur University and urge the government or authorities concerned to:

1. Take up adequate measures immediately to ensure safety and security of students, staff and properties and to facilitate immediate resumption of normal activities in Manipur University.

2. To establish an inquiry to investigate into the allegations of MUSU against the vice-chancellor and also to investigate if there have been any ulterior motive behind the agitation.

3. Constitute a high level independent inquiry commission to bring permanent solution to the frequent problems in Manipur University in the last decade and appropriate actions be taken against all those found guilty be it the incumbent vice chancellor or his predecessors or any one.

4. Not to remove the vice-chancellor until after the completion of the inquiries and unless the vice-chancellor is found guilty of wrongdoings that befit his removal.