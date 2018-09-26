Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 26 Sep 2018

Northeast Today

Manipur Students Call for Bandh over ‘Atrocities’ Committed by Manipur Police

Manipur Students Call for Bandh over ‘Atrocities’ Committed by Manipur Police
September 26
14:43 2018
A banner organization of students’ bodies in Manipur has called for statewide bandh from the midnight of September 26 to the mid night of September 27 in protest against the ‘atrocities’ committed by Manipur Police on the students of Manipur University where stalemate has returned three days back.

As the central university has once again been rendered non-functional because of the ongoing tussle between the varsity students and staff bodies against the VC A P Pandey, girl students of the varsity have resorted to indefinite hunger strike in the varsity campus to press for the ouster of the VC.

The authorities have resorted to heavy deployment of women police personnel in the varsity campus because of the hunger strike of girl students. Two ambulances have been position in the varsity campus to deal with emergency situation in case any of the fasting girls falls sick. Meanwhile, most of boarders of the varsity hostels have left because of the fresh stalemate dogging the university.

The University had resumed its functioning just recently after it had remained such fort about three months since May 30 last.

- The Shillong Times

