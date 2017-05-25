Manipur Takes Step Towards Promoting Its State Flower

Commemorating the significance of state flower of Manipur—Shirui lily and promote peace and harmony among different communities of the state, the first state level Shrui lily festival was organized in Ukhrul district of Manipur. The festival was inaugurated by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Discovered in 1946 by Frank Kingdom Ward, a botanist from United Kingdom, Lilium Mackliniae Sealy, which is locally known as Shirui Lily or Kashongwon is found only in Manipur’s Shirui Kashong peak in the entire world.

Situated at the elevation of 1,730–2,590 metres above sea level, the rare species of terrestrial lily grown naturally is found only in the upper reaches of the Shirui hill ranges in the Shirui village of Ukhrul district.

Considered as the pride and flower of the state, Shirui Lily comprises of seven colours when seen under a microscope, however, the pinkish flower’s beauty lies in its bell shape petals.

In a unique gesture, for the first time in the history of Manipur, Shirui Lily Festival opens to the public by Chief Minister N Biren Singh amid dazzling display of cultural items and modern art and music at Vangayan ground of Shirui Village in Ukhrul District of Manipur.

While gracing the ceremony, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, “Today, we have seen many people turn out for this festival like they did for Sanghai festival and this is what we want for this festival where people come from all across the state.”

He further added that he is sure that in coming years, more visitors from the country as well as from abroad will start visiting this place.

“In order to meet all their demands, we need quality infrastructures like roads and guest houses, for that, we will send a proposal for sanctioning of Rs 15 crore for the development,” he suggested

Manipur Chief Minister further announced Rs 5 crore for development of tourism in Shirui village and Rs 15 crore would be sought from North East Council for the development of other infrastructures. Besides, Rs 5 crore for the development of Khankhui Cave, which is already a popular tourist destination of the district.

Organized by the Manipur tourism department, the five-day long festival aims to promote peace and harmony amongst the communities of the state and also bring forth the importance and awareness of the endangered lily species.

Meanwhile, addressing at the closing function of the festival Manipur governor Najma Heptulla lauded the Chief Minister for his initiative to organise the festival.

She further hoped that the new state tourism festival will give a boost to the promotion of tourism, leading to more footfalls of tourists with Shirui Lily and picturesque Ukhrul providing the added attractions.