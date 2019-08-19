Manipur takes steps to check illegal migration, drugs trafficking

NET Bureau The Manipur Government has taken necessary steps to check the illegal migration and drugs issues in the State, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said.

Singh was speaking at the inaugural function of 2nd Dr L Bhagyachandra (Ihilel) Memorial Lecture organised by Research Forum Manipur (RFM) in collaboration with State Archaeology on the “Status of Indigenous Peoples: A Case Study of Meetei” at the Kangla Hall yesterday.

Health, Arts and Culture Minister L Jayantakumar, Director A Shivadas Sharma of Art and Culture, former president Dr Ningthoujam Birachandra and vice president Prof Ch Ibohal Meitei of RFM and cultural activist Mutua Bahadur also attended the lecture.

Stating that illegal migrants could be a serious threat to the peaceful existence of indigenous people of the State, he sought cooperation from the public to come forward in finding out the motive of such illegal migrants.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur Director General of Police LM Khaute has directed district SPs to constitute an ‘Anti-Illegal Migrants Special Unit’ for prevention/detection/prosecution of illegal migrants, according to an official order issued on August 12. After a total of 14 illegal migrants, including six suspected Rohingya with fake Aadhar cards in their possession, were arrested at Imphal International Airport and in Moreh, a commercial town on the Indo-Myanmar international border, on August 10 and 12, the Chief Minister had appealed to the general public and all concerned to stay vigilant. Expressing concern about youths getting addicted to drugs in the State, he urged every community in the State to give collective efforts in wiping out the drug culture. In the lecture programme, he said the government had started to develop model schools in a move to provide education on culture and traditions from the grassroots level. He also praised late Dr L Bhagyachandra for his vision and contribution in preserving and promoting the rich philosophy, culture and tradition of the State. Professor W Nabakumar (retired) also delivered a lecture on the “Status of Indigenous Peoples: A Case Study of Meetei”. Source: The Assam Tribune