Manipur to de-worm 10.5 lakh children on February 10

NET Bureau

The Manipur government is all set to observe National Deworming day of this year on February 10 with an objective to prevent parasitic worm infection among the children. Albendazole tablets will be administered to children between the ages of 1-19 years during the observation.

The tablets will be administered to 10.5 lakh children through schools and Anganwadi centres.

Speaking to the media at the directorate of Health Lamphelpat on Thursday, state mission director, National Health Mission, Ningthoujam Geoffrey said the state has been observing National Deworming day since 2016.

Like every year, the state is prepared to organise the day on February 10, he said.

Children who could not be dewormed on the said day must be administered on the mop-up day which is scheduled on February 17, he stated. The state government has distributed the tablets to the officials of every district, he added.

Geoffrey informed that unregistered or out-of-school children will be dewormed at Anganwadi centres whereas school going children will be administered in their respective schools. The tablets will be provided in both government and private schools at free of costs, he stated.

Geoffrey said that worm infections are common among the children and they may lead to anaemia, malnutrition and improper mental and physical development. The observation seeks to deworm all preschool and school-age children to improve overall health, cognitive development, nutritional status and quality of life, he added.

While appealing to the public to administer their children with the tablet, he said that the steps are being undertaken to make children fit and healthy. The future of society depends on children and youth of the state, he noted and added as such, every parents, teachers and people working in health sector should play active roles to make the programme a grand success.

Source: Imphal Free Press