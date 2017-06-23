Manipur to Launch Inter District and City Bus Services from June 25

“The revival of the Manipur State Transport Department will be a huge challenge to the Department because of the financial shortages,” this was stated by M. Lakshmikumar Singh, Commissioner, Transport, in a press briefing organised by Transport Department at the Conference Hall, Old Secretariat on Thursday, in connection with the launching of Inter District Bus and City Bus service which will be flag off by Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on 25th June.

Lakshmikumar Singh said that the Manipur State Transport service will be operational after a hiatus of almost a decade after the Chief Minister express his desire to solve the problem of commuters at the earliest considering the poor transportation facilities and traffic congestion in the State.

The Commissioner said that on the launching day, the bus fare will be free of cost for both the City Bus service and the Inter District Bus service. Highlighting the traffic congestion issue in the State, he said, traffic planning requires co-ordination from the Traffic Control Department as well as the public. He further added that the operation of the transport service will give maximum attention to road safety considering the recent rise in road accidents.

Stating that maximum people involved in road accident were found using fake driving licenses, he said, fake licenses, especially manual licenses, are being monitored and investigation is being handed over to the CID Crime Branch. He also added that passenger vehicles creating noise pollution and traffic congestion will gradually subside with the implementation of the transport service taken up by the Department. The Department also aims to bring in the private transporters in the near future under public private partnership (PPP model) understanding their contribution in the transportation sector. He asked for co-operation for a successful operation of the bus services in the State.

C. Arthur Worchuiyo, Director, Transport, replying to queries, said that, critical areas have been identified and initial steps will be taken up by posting traffic officials in the critical areas. He further said that the route of the City Bus service will be in clockwise and anti-clockwise direction to curb vehicle shortages at present and also for the convenience of the commuters.

B.K. Sharma, Joint Director, Transport, giving details of the bus routes, said that the service will start operating in three phases, on an experimental basis. In the initial stage, the Semi Low Floor Buses, which was earlier in service, will be inducted in Imphal City. For this 14 routes have been identified. The Ring Round City Bus service will be stationed at ISBT, Deulahland and MSRTC Complex, Moirangkhom and will ply on all the important roads in Imphal East and West district. The Inter District Bus Service will ply to Yairipok, Kakching, Moirang, Noney, Moreh, Pherzawl from Imphal and vice-versa.