Mon, 04 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Manipur to Set up Waste Plastic Buy Back Centres

Manipur to Set up Waste Plastic Buy Back Centres
June 04
15:08 2018
Manipur government is all set to construct centres for collection of discarded plastic material, four each in all five valley districts of the state soon. This was announced by chairperson of Manipur Pollution Control Board, L. Radhakishore Singh in an awareness campaign cum social service programme organised by Global Foundation for Sustainable Future at Ima Keithel Khwairamband Bazar.
Delivering his speech as chief guest of the function, Radhakishore said “Plastic has become an essential commodity in routine daily life and hence it would not be possible to completely stop its use immediately. The first and foremost step then is to control the problem of plastic disposal.”
He further added that in the proposed centres anyone can sell waste plastic material at the rate of Rs.9-13 per kg. This was being taken up with the aim of making the people aware about the economic utility of waste plastic material and to control its random disposal.
Lauding young volunteers and member of Global Foundation for Sustainable Future for organising such a meaningful programme, Radhakishore said every walk of life need corporation and commitment in order to preserve and protect the beauty of this mother earth.
“People may think of dumping the sewage material of household at improper place like at roadside, river, drain, etc. makes the premises of residences clean but the negative impact of throwing such material recklessly will reach each and every one. It is of sure that all those waste will finally drained and dumped at Loktak lake, which is the only floating lake of the country,” he cautioned.

Tags
Ima Keithel marketL. Radhakishore Singh
