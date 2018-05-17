Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 17 May 2018

Northeast Today

Manipur to Soon Launch Air Ambulance Service: Jayentakumar

Manipur to Soon Launch Air Ambulance Service: Jayentakumar
May 17
11:13 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Manipur will soon launch an air ambulance service to reach out to the hill and rural areas that are difficult to access by roads, Health Minister L. Jayentakumar said on Wednesday.

Governor Najma Heptulla said that she had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an air ambulance service for far-off villages with poor road connectivity, to which Modi readily agreed.

Doctors and paramedics will be able to visit remote areas in case of epidemics and emergency cases with medicine supplies, once the service is launched.

-IANS

Tags
Air AmbulanceManipur Air Ambulance
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.