Manipur to Soon Launch Air Ambulance Service: Jayentakumar

Manipur will soon launch an air ambulance service to reach out to the hill and rural areas that are difficult to access by roads, Health Minister L. Jayentakumar said on Wednesday.

Governor Najma Heptulla said that she had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an air ambulance service for far-off villages with poor road connectivity, to which Modi readily agreed.

Doctors and paramedics will be able to visit remote areas in case of epidemics and emergency cases with medicine supplies, once the service is launched.

