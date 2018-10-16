Manipur tribal lad wins National badminton bronze

Kaybie Chongloi

Young tribal shuttler from Manipur’s Kangpokpi District and his Uttarakhand partner clinched Bronze medal in under – 17 boy’s doubles of Yonex Sunrise All India National Ranking Badminton Under-15 and Under-17 held at Patna from October 9 to 15.

The young army son of Col. Daniel Lotzem and Kim Lotzem from Kangchup Makhom in Kangpokpi District and his partner Chayanit Joshi of Uttarakhand have made a mark by clinching bronze medal in under 17 boy’s doubles of the recently concluded Yonex Sunrise All India National Ranking Badminton Tournament.

Former trainee of renowned Manipur’s Badminton coach Laishram Ringki, Andrew Lotzem and his partner Chayanit outclassed their opponents Naren Iyer and Vishesh Sharma of Karnataka in straight set 21-18, 21-16 in the quarter final of the tournament but could not sail through against the more seasoned and experienced players Murugappa K and Srayas PV of Tamil Nadu in the semi final and finally settled for bronze after a stiff fight.

Born on 9 October 2003, the 10th standard student of Kanan Devi Memorial School, Pangei in Manipur started picking up Badminton at an early age when he was just 11 in 2014 at Pachmarhi in Madhya Pradesh where his father was posted as Instructor Class ‘A’ in Army Education and Training College. Since then, the young shuttler pursued his dream of becoming a professional badminton player.

The proud Army son had undergone coaching under different coaches at various places. In 2016 he along with his mother went to Tom’s Badminton Academy to be trained under Tom John, a former coach of England Junior team. He also joined the historic badminton coaching of around eight months under an Indonesian coach in Manipur which was organized by few parents at Kakching under own arrangements in 2017.

Andrew Lotzem was selected by SAI as one of the elite potential to be trained at SAI Pullela Gopichand National Badminton Academy in Hyderabad in March 2017.

Son of a serving Army officer Colonel Daniel Lotzem of Guards Regiment, an upcoming ace young shuttler Andrew Lotzem have put several domestic feather in his cap at such a tender age such as under 13 and 15 Champion of Meghalaya State in 2015 and 16; Under 17 and 19 Champion of Meghalaya in 2017; ranked 12th in U-15 All India Ranking in 2017; Under -15 Silver medalist of Serbian Youth International, 2017; won bronze medal in U-15 boys single at All India Sub Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament at Tirupur, Tamil Nadu in 2017.

In recognition of his potential and achievements in the game of badminton, Andrew Lotzem was conferred ‘Kut VB Icon award’ by the Kukis of Meghalaya and Assam in the auspicious occasion of Chavang Kut in November at Guwahati.

Lotzem’s father Col. Daniel Lotzem born on 15 December, 1970 is a product of Little Flower School, Don Bosco Imphal and Sainik School Imphal who join NDA in 1998 and after three years of training went to IMA, Dehradun and finally got commissioned on 13 June 1992 into Brigade of the Guards Regiment.