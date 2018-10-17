Manipur University Teachers, Students in Police Custody Released

NET Bureau

Altogether six teachers and 21 students, including nine from the Manipur University, who were arrested in connection with the ongoing crisis at the Central University, were released from judicial custody in Imphal East district on Tuesday, according to reports.

Six teachers and seven students of the Manipur University were arrested for the September 20 incident at the university, while the remaining students were arrested during the course of the month-long agitation by student bodies. Tuesday’s development came five days after the High Court of Manipur appointed former State Chief Secretary Jarnail.

The Manipur University has been embroiled in fresh turmoil after the police raid on the boys’ hostels in the intervening night of September 20 and 21 following a complaint.

Earlier in the day on Tuesday Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, while speaking at the inaugural function of the 6th All Manipur Catholic Schools Biennial Games and Sports Meet, 2018, at Canchipur, about 7 km south of Imphal, had said that the arrested teachers and students would be released soon. A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Government and six agitating student organisations during a marathon meeting in this regard late Monday night.

Expressing the hope that normalcy would return to the Manipur University soon, Singh said that the Government was always open to talks for a resolution to any issue.

Meanwhile, lauding the service rendered to the society by the CESM, the Chief Minister said that the CESM follows a distinctive educational philosophy and methodology.

The present Government is investing to train young citizens to become responsible human beings, Singh said. Forest and Environment Minister Th Shyamkumar, Public Health Engineering Minister Losii Dikho and the Archbishop of Imphal, Rev Dominic Lumon, also attended the function.

Apart from hosting the games flag and lighting the game’s flame, the Chief Minister also declared the sports meet open. He also received the salute from different march past contingents of participating Catholic schools from different districts of the State.

Altogether 1,882 students will compete in different competitions like football, basketball, volleyball, gospel, choreography, cultural dance and march past in the sports meet that will conclude on October 19.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune