Manipur Woman Injured in Robbery Attempt in Delhi

A Manipuri woman sustained injuries after she was dragged for about 20 metres by two bike-borne men in a suspected robbery attempt in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas, police said on Friday.

According to a complaint filed by the victim, she had taken an auto-rickshaw to Connaught Place from Hauz Khas Metro Station on Tuesday.

A few metres away from the metro station, two bike-borne men tried to snatch her bag. She resisted and fell off the three-wheeler and was dragged for 20 metres. The accused managed to snatch her bag and fled the spot, police said.

The victim, who is in her 20s, was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre with injuries on her hands and legs, they said.

The woman filed a police complaint after being discharged from the hospital, police said. Police are scanning CCTV footage to track down the accused.

