Sat, 12 Aug 2017

Northeast Today

Manipur Woman Injured in Robbery Attempt in Delhi

Manipur Woman Injured in Robbery Attempt in Delhi
August 12
13:01 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A Manipuri woman sustained injuries after she was dragged for about 20 metres by two bike-borne men in a suspected robbery attempt in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas, police said on Friday.

According to a complaint filed by the victim, she had taken an auto-rickshaw to Connaught Place from Hauz Khas Metro Station on Tuesday.

A few metres away from the metro station, two bike-borne men tried to snatch her bag. She resisted and fell off the three-wheeler and was dragged for 20 metres. The accused managed to snatch her bag and fled the spot, police said.

The victim, who is in her 20s, was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre with injuries on her hands and legs, they said.

The woman filed a police complaint after being discharged from the hospital, police said. Police are scanning CCTV footage to track down the accused.

-PTI

Tags
Manipur WomanRobbery Attempt
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.