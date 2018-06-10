Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 10 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Manipur Women Denounce Killing of Migrant Worker

Manipur Women Denounce Killing of Migrant Worker
June 10
20:27 2018
A large number of women near Imphal on Sunday launched a sit-in protest to condemn the killing of a migrant worker.

The protest took place at Langol Tarung, about 10 km from Imphal.

In the gun attack by a masked man on Saturday night, a construction worker, Mantu Paswn, 20, of Motihari in Bihar was killed. Another worker, Chandan Paswan, 18, was shot in the thigh.

Four of the construction workers had come to a market to buy grocery items when the masked gunman attacked them along a crowded road.

No underground organisation has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

A woman activist, Chongnu Mante, who participated in the sit-in protest, said: “The killing of the innocent daily wage earner in this manner is highly condemnable. The group behind it should come out and claim responsibility.”

-IANS

