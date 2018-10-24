Manipuri Actress Narmada conferred National Konkan Madhuri Award 2018

NET Bureau

Manipuri Actress Narmada Sougaijam, was conferred on with the prestigious National Konkan Madhuri Award 2018 at the All India Multilingual Play, Dance & Music Festival 2018 held recently at Mohan’s Carnival MADGAON, Goa.

The festival was organised by Mohan’s Abhinaya Sanskratik Sansthan. Narmada Sougaijam was attending as an artist of the Southern Manipur Art & Culture Promotion Centre, Kakching.

Narmada’s authentic performances in Classical Open Dance, Solo Folk Dance, and Thang Leiteng had mesmerized the audience prompting the jury member to decide her as a winner in all performance.

Narmada was born of on February 1998 as the daughter of Sougaijam Joyraj and Sougaijam (O) Tombisana.



She had acted on various Music Video Album and Manipuri video film.

Narmada is looking forward to continue opting acting a dancing as her career in the coming future.