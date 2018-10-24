Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 24 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Manipuri Actress Narmada conferred National Konkan Madhuri Award 2018

Manipuri Actress Narmada conferred National Konkan Madhuri Award 2018
October 24
14:26 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Manipuri Actress Narmada Sougaijam, was conferred on with the prestigious National Konkan Madhuri Award 2018 at the All India Multilingual Play, Dance & Music Festival 2018 held recently at Mohan’s Carnival MADGAON, Goa.

The festival was organised by Mohan’s Abhinaya Sanskratik Sansthan. Narmada Sougaijam was attending as an artist of the Southern Manipur Art & Culture Promotion Centre, Kakching.

Narmada’s authentic performances in Classical Open Dance, Solo Folk Dance, and Thang Leiteng had mesmerized the audience prompting the jury member to decide her as a winner in all performance.

Narmada was born of on February 1998 as the daughter of Sougaijam Joyraj and Sougaijam (O) Tombisana.

She had acted on various Music Video Album and Manipuri video film.

Narmada is looking forward to continue opting acting a dancing as her career in the coming future.

 

 

Tags
Manipuri Actress NarmadaNational Konkan Madhuri AwardNational Konkan Madhuri Award 2018
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.