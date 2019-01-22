Manipuri Actress Soma Laishram Enthralls Fans in Delhi

NET Bureau

Manipur’s very own multi-talented and award-winning actress Soma Laishram had her first meet & greet session with her fans in the capital city of New Delhi. During the meet & greet session, fans in Delhi who are also influencers with huge followings on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube came and interacted with the fashion diva from Manipur. Soma is a social media influencer in her own right with close to 200,000 followers on Instagram.

With billions of people active on social media, it has become obvious that the influential status of well-known personalities like Soma Laishram from small cities is no longer restricted to a particular region or country but everything is now becoming worldwide. Therefore, actors and celebrities with reasonably huge followership on their social media accounts are today considered as influencers.

The model-turned-actor & singer from Manipur confessed during the session that being on social media has helped her connect with her fans not only in the Northeast region of India but across the length and breadth of the country and globally as well. Thanking her fans who came from all parts of Delhi NCR she said, “It just an overwhelming experience to be here in Delhi amongst you all and receive so much love far away from where I am. I think this can be seen as a turning point in my life to be here in the capital of the country meeting my loved ones and interacting with social media influencers like you all. All thanks to social media for making it possible to connect with everyone.”

Soma was greeted warmly by multiple brands, namely – VLCC and Monet Subhiksh who sponsored attendee gifts at the meet-up in recognition of her celebrity status and influential social media presence. The actress also celebrated her birthday with fans and social media influencers at the meet-up which was held in one of the multi-cuisine restaurants serving authentic Manipuri foods in Delhi showing her support and love for food and people of her home state.

At the sidelines of the event, the actress spent time personally interacting with her fans and gave out gifts to all the people who came to meet her at the session. Soma Laishram also promised her fans to work harder and keep them all updated through social media