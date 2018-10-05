Manipuri Bow Maker Wins First Governor’s Award for Innovation and Entrepreneurship

NET Bureau

The first Governor’s Award for Innovation and Entrepreneurship was conferred to Bachaspatimayum Chaoba Sharma for his ‘Take Down’ Bamboo Bow, which heralded the introduction of the low-cost bow in the country. The award was given away by Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla in a function held at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Wednesday. The award carries a citation, a trophy and Rs 50,000 cash, all of which come from the Governor’s Discretionary Grant Fund.

It is worth mentioning here that Sharma’s ‘Take Down’ Bamboo Bow has empowered many archers in the country for decades enabling them to take up the sports with his affordable low-cost bow.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma said, “Since the very beginning archery has been considered as a royal sport and before the ‘Indian round take down’ bow was invented, it was impossible for archers to take up the game without government support as an imported carbon-fibre bow was expensive and beyond reach of many Indian archers. I experienced this problem when I was selected alongside my sister (late) B Basanti Devi for the trial selection camp of the 5th Asian Games in New Delhi in 1982. Having faced the issue first hand, I had to do something to help the young archers in the state and that is how I came up with the ‘take down’ bamboo bow by modifying the traditional long bow.”

“I am really thankful to everyone who has believed in me for this award and appreciate this initiative by the Governor to encourage innovators and entrepreneurs in the state. Such an initiative will help in boosting the morale of many innovators in the state who are consistently working to come up with solutions about many issues that we are facing today,” Sharma further added.

It may be mentioned here that the Archery Association of India has also introduced the Indian Round event playing with a bamboo bow and arrow in 1993 besides the then existing regular FITA/Olympic Round National and State competitions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appreciated Sharma’s contribution and work in his recent visit to Manipur and also made a request for 15 bows. The ‘take down’ bamboo bow comes at an affordable price of Rs 5000 to 6000 and comes along with accessories and gears like arrows, quiver, arm guard etc.

From being a junior engineer of the Irrigation & Flood Control Department, Manipur, to becoming a sportsperson and an innovator who have been empowering archers and archery as a sport in India in his own way with his innovation enabling archers to have access to affordable equipment, Bachaspatimayum Chaoba Sharma has come a long way to fulfil his vision and be accepted for the contribution he has made.