Manipuri Filmmaker to Return Padma Shri as Protest Against the CAB

NET Bureau

Noted filmmaker-director Aribam Shyam Sharma from Manipur has announced that he would return the Padma Shri award bestowed on him in 2006, as a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

The 83-year-old Sarma is a noted filmmaker, composer and seen as the father figure of Manipur Film industry. He was awarded Padma Shri in 2006. His many films had bagged several national film awards, is considered a legend, who put Manipuri films on the world stage.

In 1974 he directed his first movie Lamja Parshuram. Lamja Parshuram became the first Manipuri film to run for 100 days in the box office.

Source: Pratidin Time