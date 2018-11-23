Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 23 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Manipur’s ADC Sadar Hills councilors leaves for North East ADCs study tour

November 23
11:37 2018
Kaybie Chongloi

 

A seven member delegates of ADC Sadar Hills councilors in Manipur left Kangpokpi DHQs on thursday morning for a study tour in various Autonomous District Councils in the North East region.

 

The team was flagged off from the campus of ADC Sadar Hills at Kangpokpi District Headquarters by Thangjakam Misao, Vice Chairman, ADC Sadar Hills in the presence of T. Manihar Singh, MCS, Chief Executive Officer, Sadar Hills Autonomous District Council, Kangpokpi.

 

The delegates led by Dama Vaiphei, Executive Member, ADC Sadar Hills includes Dr. Dominic Konsouva, Chairman, Finance Committee and five other councilors including Paotinlun Chongloi, Thongjalun Mate, H. Khangba, Lunthang Haokip and Thangkam Lupheng, Spokesperson of ADC Sadar Hills with two driver.

 

Speaking to media persons, Spokesperson of ADC Sadar Hills, Thangkam Lupheng who is also a part of the team said that the team will have a study tour at Bodo Territorial Council, Karbi Anglong Autonmous District Council, NC Hills Autonomous District, Khasi & Jaintia Autonomous District, etc.

 

He continued that during the visit, the delegates will study the affairs and administrative position including collection of documents such as Acts & Rules of each ADCs; other regulations and By-Laws constituted; fund sources including centres, state, revenue resources, staffing pattern, status of employees, modes of administration & maintenance; property status, members’ status, protocol, salary of members, etc. from various district councils in the North East region.

 

He further said that the team is expected to take 4/5 days in touring the various ADCs in the North East in taking stock of the situation for a comparative study with the ADCs in Manipur.

 

 

