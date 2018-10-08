Manipur’s first IAS direct officer K. Kipgen finally put to rest at Haipi

NET Bureau, Kaybie Chongloi

After he succumbed to prolonged illness at the National capital’s Batra Hospital on Gandhi Jayanti evening at 11:00 pm, Kaikhokam Kipgen, more popularly known as K. Kipgen mortal remained was brought to the state capital the next day where the IAS Association, legislators, near and dear ones from corner of the state received with love, respect and honour and bid a respectful adieu at Imphal International Airport before taking his lifeless body to his home village Haipi in Kangpokpi District.

The next day, thousands across the state and Kangpokpi District mourned with pain and sorrow for the whole day and the whole next night while the IAS officer mortal remained was finally put to rest the next on Friday at the family graveyard at Haipi village.

One of worth mentioning burial ceremony in the state, thousand thronged Haipi village located around 40 Km. away from the state capital Imphal to pay their respect to the departed soul of K. Kipgen while recalling his commendable services to the state and the nation.

Hundreds of condolence messages poured in from different civil bodies, students’ organizations and flouted in the local newspapers for the past 2/3 days while the Kuki Students’ Organization leading the way.

Late K. Kipgen (81), survived by his wife Boishi, a son, a daughter and five grandchildren worked in various state governments and Government of India, in different capacities & responsibilities – important duties and assignments. He was the Chief Secretary in the state government of Manipur during his 34 years of Government service till he retired in 1996 and further was appointed Advisor to the Governor of Manipur during the President Rule (2001-2002) after his retirement from service.

The IAS of officer of 1965 batch was also the first to graduate in the Science stream and the first direct IAS officer among the Kukis as well apart from Manipur.

A post graduate from the University of Delhi and the multifaceted IAS officer was also Joint Secretary to the Government of India in the Ministries of Works & Housing, Commerce and Steel as well as Director in the Ministry of Social Welfare & Education.

Post retirement K. Kipgen has undertaken several consultancy assignments including consultancy to MHI&PE for Public Sector Reforms, National Consultant for revival/turnaround of three chronically sick industries in Kerala, and also consultancy for EIL, Ravenspark Limited, UK and several NGOs.

He has been on the Board of several companies in various capacities, some of which are Director, Vizag Steel Plan, Vishakhapatnam (1993-1996); Director, Iron & Steel Co., Burnpur (1993-1996); Director, Mettalurgical & Engineering Consultants (India) Ltd., Ranchi; Director, Bharat Refractories Ltd., Bokaro (1993-1996); Director, Manganese Ore (India) Ltd., Nagpur (1993-1996) ; Director, Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd., Kolkata (1993-96) & CMD (Nov.1995-Feb.1996); Director, National Building Construction Company Ltd. (1984-1986); Chairman of the Hindustan Prefab. Ltd. (1984-1986); Chief Executive, Trade Development Authority of India, New Delhi (1990-1993); Member of the governing body of the IIFT, New Delhi (1990-1993); Managing Director, Manipur Handloom & Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd.(1974-1978); Director on the Board of Manipur Spinning Mills Corporation Ltd. (1975-1979), Manipur;

Chairman, Manipur Development Society, Imphal (1988-1989) and Chairman, Manipur Police Housing Corporation Ltd. (1988 & 2001-2002).

He was also a member of the World Trade Centre Association (1990-1993), member of the World Trade Centre (1990-1993), Member, Asian Trade Forum (1990-1993), Life Member, Fulbright Alumni Association, Delhi Chapter while Kipgen had been member of various Trade delegations to several countries and had organized many national and international meetings, seminars and conferences. He had also worked closely with JETRO, KOTRA, GEPC, Australian Trade Organisation and other country’s trade organizations to step up Indian exports.

Some of his major commendations are appreciation from Govt. of India for valuable services rendered in organizing Relief Camps in Delhi for victims of communal riots and disturbances during November 1984; appreciation from Lok Sabha and Govt. of India for excellent arrangements for the 8th Conference of Commonwealth speakers in January 1986; appreciation from the Prime Minister for excellent arrangements on his visit to Manipur during April 1988; appreciation from Chief Election Commissioner for performance as central government observer in connection with Parliamentary elections during 1991 and revision of electoral Rolls in 1992 and state assembly elections in 1993.

Thousands across the state and also the nation who joined the last rites of K. Kipgen with full honour and respect pay their homage and last respect to the late IAS officer at his burial ground after recalling his humanity, benevolence and love.

His aged mother who is still alive draws the heart of every mourners when she laid a bouquet of flowers over his grave with tears rolling down her cheek with her last parting words in Thadou dialect, ‘Boi, nomin choltan’ which means, ‘Son, rest in peace’.

The late IAS officer younger brother, Thangminlen Kipgen, the National People’s Party Manipur Unit President and former Minister in the Manipur Government with his spouse also pay his last respect to his elder brother with bouquet of flower over his grave showing his manliness despite a heavy heart.

Rev. V. Sitlhou after a lengthy condolence, mourning and speeches from various leaders, officials, well-wishers, friends, relatives and near and dear ones of K. Kipgen during the condolence service at his Haipi residence finally put to rest the mortal remained of Kaikhokam Kipgen according to the Christianity belief just before the night at Haipi village with prayer.

“We have you in our heart, God has you in His keeping” is the last words of the family, wife, children, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, etc. of the late IAS officer.