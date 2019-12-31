Manipur’s merger with India illegal, alleges London-based (Government-in-exile)

NET Bureau

The London-based controversial Manipur State Council (Government-in-exile) has alleged that both the Manipur (Administration) Order, 1949 issued by the Joint Secretary to the Government of India on October 15, 1949 and the States’ Merger (Chief Commissioners’ Provinces) Order, 1950 issued by C Rajagopalchari on January 22, 1950 are “illegal”.

Alleging that there was no provision for such merger agreements to take place as per the Indian Independence Act, 1947 and the Indian (Provisional Constitution) order, 1947, one Narengbam Samarjit – who claims to be the ‘minister of foreign affairs and defence’ of the Manipur State Council – in a report carried in the local dailies in Imphal on December 27, claimed that there was no mention of any related Act, law or preamble in reference to the Instrument of Accession on the agreement itself.

In the case of Manipur, Maharaja Bodhachandra was not the authority to sign the agreement because he had already handed over his powers to the people, he claimed.

This was mentioned under Section 3 of the Manipur State Constitution Act, 1947. As per the Act, Manipur became a democracy and Bodhachandra’s kingship was only titular, it claimed and alleged that the Indian government did not have the executive authority.

According to another report in the local dailies on December 29, the Manipur State Council alleged that when the ‘Dominion of India’ became the ‘Union of India’ in January 26, 1950, it was acceded to the status of a State or the ‘State of India’ and the princely states did not simply join the Union of India. The princely states rather acceded to the ‘State of India’, the report alleged. It means the Union of India was formed as a group of sovereign states.

At a press conference in October this year, Samarjit, and Yambem Biren, who claims to be Chief Minister of the council, announced Manipur’s separation from India and subsequent formation of the Manipur State Council (Government in exile) in London.

However, Manipur’s titular king Leishemba Sanajaoba had denied giving any permission to them for making such a declaration. Taking serious note of it, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren has announced that an FIR will be registered against Samarjit and investigation is on.

Source: The Assam Tribune