Manipur’s RNTCP Kpi Surpasses National and Global in Success Rate of Treating TB

NET Bureau

Kaybie Chongloi

Scripting another record in the medical sector, Manipur’s newly created Kangpokpi district surpassed not only the treatment success rate of national in treating Tuberculosis but also the global success rate of treating the world’s deadliest infectious killer.

According to District Tuberculosis Office source, the treatment success rate of national is 85 percent and the global success rate is 54 percent while the treatment success rate of Kangpokpi under Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme is 96 percent.

This was announced during the 38th World TB Day Observance at Multi-purposes Hall, DC office, Kangpokpi organized by DTO/DPO, Kangpokpi under the aegis of District Health Society (DHS) and Revised National Tuberculosis Control (RNTCP) Kangpokpi.

Earlier in the morning, a rally was also conducted and it was impressively flagged off at IT.Road Junction by Dr. Kimneng Misao, Chief Medical Officer, Kangpokpi which culminate at the campus of DC office Kangpokpi via National Highway-2.

Participated by around 70 students of JN. Public School, Kangpokpi, health workers, ASHAs and staffs of DTO, the rallyist hold placard which reads, “Let us unite to fight TB”, “Dr. TB a public health emergency”, “Run for fight TB”, “Get tested, get treated before you get sick”, “Unite to end TB-Leave no one behind”, etc.

The 38th World TB Day Observance at Kangpokpi was graced by Lalithambigai K, IAS, Deputy Commissioner as Chief Guest and Dr. SH. A.R. Chisti, State Nodal Officer, RNTCP Manipur and Lalramsang Infimate, MCS, ADC Kangpokpi as Guests of Honour while Dr. Kimneng Misao, CMO/DMD, DHS Kangpokpi.

In his keynote address, Dr. Len Kamkhosat Khongsai, DTO/DPO, RNTCP Kangpokpi said that TB remains the world’s deadliest infectious killer as each day nearly 4500 people lose their lives to TB and close to 30,000 people fall ill with this preventable and curable disease.

He also said that the theme of World TB Day 2019, “It’s time” puts the accent on the urgency to act on the commitments made by the global leaders t scale up access to prevention and treatment, promote equitable right based and people-centered TB response, ensure sufficient and sustainable financing including for research and promote an end to stigma and discrimination.

He continued that India has committed to eliminating Tuberculosis by 2025 even if it is the country with the highest burden of the disease by developing a National Strategic Plan with a vision of TB free India with zero deaths, disease, and poverty due to TB and its goal is to achieve a rapid decline in the burden of TB, morbidity, and mortality while working towards eliminating TB in India by 2025.

Highlighting the performance of RNTCP Kangpokpi, Dr. Len Kamkhosat Khongsai said that since January 2018, seventy-four new cases of TB has been detected in the district with 18 patients previously treated while the Extrapulmonary is 22, Loss to follow is 1 and Relapse is 7.

However, we should be proud that RNTCP Kangpokpi has done a commendable job by surpassing the treatment success rate in comparing with the global and national scenario he said while adding that the treatment success rate of Kangpokpi RNTCP is 96 percent while it is 54 percent globally and 85 percent in national.

Lalithambigai K, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Kangpokpi said while we are successful in the treatment we should now focus on mass awareness of the devastating disease so that it could be identified easier in an early stage which can be preventable and cure.

The State Nodal Officer, RNTCP Manipur, Dr. SH. A.R. Chisti also spoke on the occasion which was also attended by various CSOs and health workers including Medical Officers of different health centres in the district. Best RNTCP staffs and DOTS providers were also felicitated during the functio