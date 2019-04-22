Manipur’s Shangkai Village Resumes its Annual Fishing Festival After 10 Years

NET Bureau

Kaybie Chongloi

In the past, the tribal communities in most parts of the hill districts in Manipur, especially in remote villages, go for group hunting in jungle or fishing in the river during the Holy Week or Passion Week for a joint feast mainly on Good Friday. This old-age traditional practice has been continued even today in some tribal villages in Manipur hill districts.

As the Christian community across the globe observed the blessed Good Friday, people of Shangkai Kuki village in Ukhrul District in Manipur had an opportunity to resumed its ‘Holy Week Annual Traditional Fishing Festival’ which they commonly called ‘Good Friday Fishing’ after almost 10 years of automatically hanging up with the aged old traditional festival owing to the construction of Maphou Dam.

Villagers of Shangkai Kuki village used to organized a village fishing festival annually along Thoubal River which is flowing near their village during Holy Week since the past many years but had to hang up with the festival owing to the swelling up of water in the river ever since the construction of Maphou Dam.

Shangkai is a Kuki village situated South of Uhkrul District in Lungchong Meiphai Sub Division. It is located 30 Km. towards South from Ukhrul DHQs and 34 Km. away from State capital Imphal. The village comprised of around 60 households with a population of about 284 according to 2011 census.

Thanks to the recent release of Maphou Dam water that people of Shangkai village once again could resumed its annual traditional fishing festival during this Holy Week on April 16 evening till the next day evening. Most of the villagers including men and women, young and old, boys and girls in the village spend the whole night of April 16 in the river engaging in beating Guson or Tolgu, underground stem of a particular plant locally called Guson/Tolgu.

The next morning the entire villagers catch the paralyze fishes which float near the surface owing to the effect of ‘Guson/Tolgu’ solution. Some women cooked food near the river bank while others engaged in catching the fishes in the river.

A video clip of Shangkai villagers fishing during the Holy Week which went viral in social media, show a good catch of fish by the people which according to them is triple in quantity than the past years before ten years of hanging up the fishing festival owing to the construction of Maphou Dam.

The quantity of the fish catches by the people of Shangkai in their annual traditional fishing festival which were gathered and keep under the shadow of tree leaves on the ground near the river at various location stunned everyone who saw the viral video clip and inquired as to how they could managed to have such a good catch.

“It is not new to us but it gives us immense happiness and pleasure when we once again performed the annual traditional fishing festival after such a long gap of hanging up”, said Helhing, a woman from Shangkai village while adding that all are immeasurably excited to see such huge quantity of fish and enjoyed it very much.

According to her, most of the men in the village set out for taking Guson/Tolgu abundantly found in the village jungle on April 15 noon and returned back in the afternoon. At night, camping near the river, the men folk begin beating the stem in stout stump made from tree trunks upon big and long log inside the river till dawn while some keep vigil alongside the river and start catching the fish.

In the morning, all the villagers including women, boys and girls, old and young rush to the riverside for the catch while some women cook food for the men folk and those involve in the catching. The catch continued till the next morning, she narrated.

She also said that the local Pastor launched the catch with a prayer and after the culmination of the day long and whole night catch, the fish were share to the all the households at least 40 Kg. each per house while adding that even if we want to continue the festival, it has to be decided by the dam.

It is also said that not only Shangkai village even villages below Shangkai located around 1/2 Km. away also had a better catch since the foam that emanated from the beaten stem has been mixed with the river water and flow down along with the current.

Another villager said that solution of Guson/Tolgu is not that poisonous for the water animal upto the extent of extinction in future as it will have effect only for hours and the fishes are not completely dead owing to the solution but only paralyze for an easy catch.

The annual traditional fishing festival remain the best time of the people of Shangkai village and it also widely marked the Holy Week which will culminate on Easter Sunday for the people.