Manipur’s Social Welfare & Co-op. Minister Mulls ‘Modi’s Dramatic Comeback’ is Definite

NET Bureau

Kaybie Chongloi

The lone woman Minister of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Manipur Government, Nemcha Kipgen, who is also the local MLA of Kangpokpi Assembly Constituency considered the comeback of Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘clear-cut’ after the Lok Sabha Election in the centre and urges the people of Kangpokpi District to keep on with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Social Welfare and Cooperation Minister, Nemcha Kipgen was address the mammoth crowd during a one day BJP political conference at M. Thomas Ground at Kangpokpi DHQs today attended by hundreds of people across the district.

“Whatever the BJP Govt. talks about development and changes, it has the capability to translate into action”, the Minister said adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will definitely shine again in the 17th Lok Sabha Election 2019 to serve the people of this country and urges the people of Kangpokpi to stay with the Modi Government by supporting the BJP candidate of Outer Manipur PC in the Lok Sabha Election.

Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituencies will go to poll on April 11 with eight candidates from BJP, INC, NEIDP, NCP, NPP, JD (U), NPF and Independent candidate on the fray. The BJP sponsored candidate in Outer Manipur PC is Houlim Shhokhopao Mate alias Benjamin (36), s/o of (L) Jamkhokai Mate of Tengnoupal village in Tengnoupal District under 42-Tengnoupal (ST) AC.

Minister Nemcha Kipgen further said that the commitment and concerned of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards the poor people in the country is so deep and widely acknowledged that he has been described as “The Best of friend of the poor people” by the Indians.

She also said that BJP had converted development promises into reality in the hill districts of the state within two years of power which the Congress Govt. failed to do so in the past many years while adding that during Congress Government in the state there was continuous bandh, blockade, strike, and other various agitations which stagnant hugely development both in the hills and valley but now after BJP Govt. came into power all such stumbling block of developmental activities are subsiding markedly in the state.

She pointed out that BJP Govt. in the state established Nute Kailhang (Ima Keithel) at Kangpokpi DHQs to address the grievances of the Nute (Mother’s of Kpi) and provide one of the finest roads along Imphal-Dimapur road in the history of NH-2 apart from various other development works for Kangpokpi district which are in the pipeline.

The Minister also maintained that unity and cordial relationship between hills and valley has been re-established now by the BJP Govt. and equal development has also been spotted now in the hills and valley under BJP Govt while the people of Manipur will definitely witness drastic changes within short years.

She accused the Congress party of attempting to mislead the innocent people during the juncture of poll by indulging in false allegation, propaganda and sweet talks and said that but the sincere efforts and commitment of the Modi Government towards the nation and its people speak louder among the people who are all self eyewitnesses of the BJP sincerity and true commitment.

Nemcha also said that Congress party is now thinning out gradually day by day and many prominent leaders of Congress have already joined the BJP while adding that in Manipur, BJP will secure both seats from Inner PC and Outer PC and prove its commitment to the people in a realistic manner which the people never witness with the Congress MPs in the past.

“As is always God for those who don’t have anybody, BJP is always there for the poor and deprive people who could not afford house, education, water to drink, toilet, etc.”, claimed Education Minister Th. Radheshyam, who also attended the political conference at Kangpokpi while adding that BJP took birth for the poor and deprive people to look after their needs.

The Minister also acknowledged the contribution of Gorkha people in Kangpokpi district towards the progress and development of the state during the political conference at Kangpokpi DHQs while appealing the people of Kangpokpi to support the young dynamic and simple BJP Outer Manipur PC Candidate Benjamin Mate to serve the people and the society.

Outer Manipur BJP candidate Houlim Shokhopao Mate alias Benjamin while addressing the gathering said that it is my objective to eradicate poverty and bring equal development for all which is also the principle of the BJP and urges the people not to sink with the dirty politics of the rival political parties and its false propaganda.

He said that as is India a secular democratic country where there is no restriction to any religions Bharatiya Janata party is also a secular democratic party and there is no restriction on any religions while appealing the people not to believe the false allegation of BJP as anti-Christian and minorities.

Linda Newmai, BJP National Executive Member i/c ST Morcha, Manipur while campaigning for the Outer Manipur PC BJP candidate Benjamin Mate shouted slogans, “Phir Ek Bar Modi Sarkar”, “BJP Zindabad”, “Narendra Modi Zindabad”, and “Benjamin Mate Zindabad” along with the gathering.

Apart from all Mandals office bearers, BJP workers and civil society organizations within Kangpokpi District, the BJP Political Conference was also attended by ADC Sadar Hills Chairman, Haokholal Hangshing, who is also the Chairman of Campaign Committee Kangpokpi District; Thangjakam Misao, Vice Chairman, ADC Sadar Hills; Executive Members and Members of ADC Sadar Hills; Thangjamang Kipgen, President BJP Sadar Hills; Lunthang Haokip, Member ADC Sadar Hills who is also the Vice Chairman of Campaign Committee Kangpokpi District and Tonglen Khongsai, President ST Morcha Sadar Hills who is also the Secretary of Campaign Committee, Kangpokpi District.