Mon, 11 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Manmohan Singh nominated to parliamentary standing committee on finance

November 11
17:59 2019
NET Bureau

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu has nominated former prime minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh to the parliamentary standing committee on finance in place of party colleague Digvijaya Singh.

Digvijaya Singh has now been nominated to the parliamentary standing committee on urban development by the chairman of the Upper House, according to a Rajya Sabha bulletin.

“The Rajya Sabha chairman has nominated Manmohan Singh, member, Rajya Sabha, to be a member of the committee on finance in place of Digvijaya Singh. The chairman has also nominated Digvijaya Singh, member, Rajya Sabha, to be a member of the committee on urban development,” the bulletin reads.

According to sources Digvijay Singh resigned from the parliamentary standing committee on finance to make way for the former prime minister. Manmohan Singh, who was the country’s finance minister between 1991 and 1996, was a member of the panel from September 2014 to May 2019 before his tenure in the Upper House ended in June this year. In August, he was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.

In the previous tenure, the panel took up various contentious issues such as demonetisation and GST for deliberations, during which Manmohan Singh played a very active role.

 

Source: India TV

Manmohan Singh
