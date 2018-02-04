Manmohan, Sonia Destroyed Congress in Tripura, Alleges BJP Candidate

If Congress today finds itself in doldrums in Tripura having given its space to Bharatiya Janata Party, none other than the Congress high command and top leaders Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi are responsible for the same, alleges a former Congress MLA and now a BJP candidate Ashish Kumar Shah.

Mr Shah, who is contesting this year on BJP ticket from a traditional Congress seat Bordowali in Agartala town told UNI here “The Congress high command turned soft towards CPI(M) and slowly gave up the will power. In such eventuality, the party’s downfall is must.”

He said it is not without good reason that he and five other Congress MLAs gave up party membership and first joined Trinamool Congress and then the BJP.

