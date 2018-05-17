Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 17 May 2018

Northeast Today

Manoj Singh Rawat, Khandu Discuss Recruitment of Arunachal Youths in ITBP

Manoj Singh Rawat, Khandu Discuss Recruitment of Arunachal Youths in ITBP
May 17
17:01 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

ITBP Inspector General Manoj Singh Rawat of the North East Frontier Headquarters called on Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday.

During the call on, the duo discussed on the recruitment of Arunachal youths in the paramilitary force.

The Chief Minister felt that more number of Arunachal youths must be recruited in ITBP as the locals being familiar with the terrain can help paramilitary force become a formidable fighting force in the defence of our motherland.

He also expressed that besides providing employment to the local youths, the force being permanently stationed in Arunachal the youths after being employed can be of help to the society.

The Inspector General informed the Chief Minister that ITBP is taking measures to help locals in getting recruited to the force. It has been conducting training programmes for locals to crack the recruitment tests and exams.

Tags
ITBP Inspector GeneralManoj Singh Rawat
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.