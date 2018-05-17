Manoj Singh Rawat, Khandu Discuss Recruitment of Arunachal Youths in ITBP

ITBP Inspector General Manoj Singh Rawat of the North East Frontier Headquarters called on Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday.

During the call on, the duo discussed on the recruitment of Arunachal youths in the paramilitary force.

The Chief Minister felt that more number of Arunachal youths must be recruited in ITBP as the locals being familiar with the terrain can help paramilitary force become a formidable fighting force in the defence of our motherland.

He also expressed that besides providing employment to the local youths, the force being permanently stationed in Arunachal the youths after being employed can be of help to the society.

The Inspector General informed the Chief Minister that ITBP is taking measures to help locals in getting recruited to the force. It has been conducting training programmes for locals to crack the recruitment tests and exams.