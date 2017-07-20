Thu, 20 Jul 2017

Manpreet Kaur Tests Positive for Second Time, to Miss World Championships

Manpreet Kaur Tests Positive for Second Time, to Miss World Championships
July 20
15:19 2017
Top Indian shot putter Manpreet Kaur will miss next month’s World Athletics Championships in London after she tested positive for banned substances for the second time in a couple of days, the AFI said on Thursday. 

Manpreet’s urine sample ‘A’ collected during the first leg of the Asian Grand Prix at Jinhua (China) on April 24 has also been found to have stimulant dimethylbutylamine in it. This stimulant dimethylbutylamine was the same one which was found in her urine sample ‘A’ taken during the Federation Cup National Championships at Patiala, which came to light yesterday.

“She (Manpreet) has tested positive again for a steroid and the stimulant (dimethylbutylamine). She has been handed provisional suspension by the AFI. She will now be dropped from World Championships team,” Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla told PTI.

The IAAF World Championships will be hosted by London from August 5 to 13. Manpreet won a gold medal in the recently-concluded Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar.

At the Asian Grand Prix in India, Manpreet had hurled the shot put to a world leading distance (at that time) of 18.85m, which bettered her own earlier national record.

Dimethylbutylamine is structurally related to methylhexanamine, a stimulant which was found to have been used by several sporstpersons just before the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games.

 

-PTI

Manpreet Kaur
