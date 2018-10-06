Manu Sharma’s Appeal for Early Release Rejected

NET Bureau

Delhi government on Thursday rejected Jessica Lal murder case convict Manu Sharma’s appeal for an early request. According to reports, the Sentence Review Board of the Delhi Government rejected the early release application of Manu Sharma, who is currently lodged in the Tihar Central Jail.

Model Jessica Lal was shot dead in a south Delhi restaurant by Manu Sharma in 1999.

Besides Sharma, the Delhi Sentence Review Board also rejected pleas for the early release of convicts in Priyadarshini Mattoo and Tandoor murder cases.

The panel, headed by Delhi Home Minister Satyendra Jain, reviewed the applications of Manu Sharma, the killer of Jessica Lal, Santosh Singh, who is convicted in the Priyadarshini Mattoo murder case and Sushil Sharma, who has been convicted in the infamous Tandoor murder case and rejected them all.

“The board has rejected early release applications of all the three convicts,” a Delhi government official said. While the board recommended the release of 22 convicts on completion of their sentences, it rejected 86 other cases.

SOURCE- NDTV