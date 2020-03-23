Many people still not taking lockdown seriously: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today appealed people to take lockdown measures seriously.

Sharing his thoughts on Twitter, Modi said that people should save themselves and their family, and follow lockdown instructions seriously.

Modi also requested state governments to ensure that rules and laws are followed.

PM’s tweet which was in Hindi roughly translates to: “Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request the state governments to get the rules and laws followed.”

The Centre and state governments have decided to completely lock down 80 districts across the country where coronavirus cases have been reported.

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala announced lockdown in many districts.

Delhi will be locked down from 6 am on March 23 till midnight on March 31.

Source: The Economic Times