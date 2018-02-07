Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 07 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Many RSS, BJP Workers from Other States Now in Tripura: CPI-M

Many RSS, BJP Workers from Other States Now in Tripura: CPI-M
February 07
12:52 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The ruling Left Front on Tuesday said that thousands of RSS and BJP workers from other states are now in Tripura and expressed apprehension that they may create “subversive” activities ahead of the February 18 state Assembly election.

Convener of the ruling Left Front in Tripura, Bijan Dhar told the people to remain alert about the activities of thousands of RSS and BJP workers now in the state.

“We have noticed that thousands of RSS and BJP workers from Assam and other states are now staying in the state. We have the concern that they might create subversive activities ahead of the elections”, Dhar said at a news conference in Agartala.

The Left Front Convener said he took up the matter with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Sriram Taranikanti and informed him about his concern. The CEO informed that if any citizen comes to the state before the elections for election campaign, business or as tourists he cannot do anything, Dhar said.

“But, the CEO categorically said that 48-hours before the election, nobody would be allowed to stay in and around the polling stations and he would ensure it”, Dhar said.

He alleged that one CPI-M worker was injured in an attack at Durganagar area of Khowai district and two CPI-M supporters were injured and a party booth office was ransacked at Paschim Joynagar, near Agartala on Monday night.

He alleged that in both the incidents, the outsiders were involved. When contacted, SP (Police Control), Pradip De said they received complaints of both the incidents and police was investigating the cases.

-PTI

Tags
Bijan DharLeft Front
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.