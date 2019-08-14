Map your Career with a Kitchen Garden at the backyard!

Kristi Borah

For the students/common masses with a green thumb prospective, a number of career paths are available in agricultural, horticultural and forestry departments. Working with plants is both creative and scientific, and if you are searching for a plant-based career kitchen gardening endows you the scope to explore the soothing world of plants at your own backyard. Kristi Borah describes.

A kitchen garden is a place where vegetables and herbs are grown around the house for domestic use. As the significance of producing vegetable in the unused space using the available freshwater and giving little effort was realized, the concept of Kitchen garden emerged. A Kitchen garden ensures healthy vegetables, flavorful fruits, and aromatic herbs.

Why Kitchen Garden?

• It helps in producing our own necessity for vegetables.

• Kitchen garden is a safe practice, it does not allow toxic residue of insect repellent in the vegetables produced.

• Framing in a small area offers the advantage in controlling pests and diseases through the removal of affected parts and making it organic.

Monetize your kitchen garden:

Obviously, through kitchen gardening, one can feed their families with nutritious food and secondly they can make money by selling garden foods. However, looking from a career perspective if the primary intention is to earn money; the potential economic benefits of home gardening include the following:

• Kitchen gardening gives dual benefits of food and income generation at the same time

• Marketing of garden produce is an excellent source of income to be independent with minimal expenses and requirements

• Opening a vegetable stall and selling healthy stuff will give you money and this is also a great way to serve mankind to supply them fresh green food

• You can supply the food produced to nearby restaurants, benefitting the consumers as well as yourself

• Through this one can supply fodder to the domestic animals and feed their own pets

Here is a cropping pattern, which may prove helpful for the kitchen gardeners under Indian conditions (except hill stations):

Name of the Vegetable Season

Tomato and onion Radish Beans Bhendi ( okra) June – Sep. Oct.-Nov. Dec.-Feb. Mar.-May

Brinjal Beans Tomato Amaranthus June – Sep. Oct.-Nov June – Sep. May

Chilli and Radish Cowpea Onion (bellary) Jun-Sep. Dec.-Feb. Mar.-May

Bhendi and Radish Cabbage Cluster beans Jun.-Aug. Sep.-Dec. Jan.-Mar.

Bellary Onion Beet root Tomato Onion June-Aug. Sep.-Nov. Dec.-Mar. Apr.-May

Cluster beans Brinjal and beet root Jun.-Sep. Oct.-Jan.

Bellary onion Carrot Pumpkin (small) Jul.-Aug. Sep.-Dec. Jan.-May

Lab lab (bush type) Onion Bhendi Coriander Jun.-Aug. Sep.-Dec. Jun.-Mar Apr.-May

Source: Vikaspedia

For the enthusiastic lovers of nature and greens, this will give you the sheer pleasure to work alone outdoors in serenity! Go for this often overlooked but worthy choice and get your hands dirty to map your career.