Mapithel Dam-affected locals call 48-hour shutdown along Imphal-Ukhrul road

NET Bureau

Mapithel Dam-Affected Headmen Chiefs and Elders Organisation (MDAHCEO) has announced a 48-hour total shutdown along Imphal-Ukhrul road from midnight of February 16 in protest against the authorities for neglecting their long pending demands of providing rehabilitation and resettlement.

Speaking to the media at Manipur Press Club on Monday, chairman of MDAHCEO, M Ngaranmi said that the construction of Mapithel Dam was started over Thoubal River in Ukhrul district in 1998 and commissioned in 2018. But the assurance given by the state government for providing rehabilitation and resettlement to the affected villagers is yet to materialise, he added.

He further said that the organisation had submitted an ultimatum on January 24 this year to authority concerned demanding to translate the memorandum of agreement made between the state government and the organisation into action on or before January 31. But the state government has paid no heed in this regard till date, he said.

“Condemning the act of negligence by the state government, the association resolved to call a 48-hour total shutdown. If the state government does not give any attention even after this, the organisation will intensify the protest in association with joint action committee on Against Forced Construction of Mapithel Dam,” he warned.

On the assurance made by the state government, he said that special meeting was held at chief minister’s secretariat on November 19, 2018 in connection with the rehabilitation and rehabilitation programme of the affected villagers of Mapithel Dam.

Besides member from government department, MDAVHCEO and the said JAC also attended the meeting, he added. He lamented that the meeting agreed to provide various rehabilitation programmes and economic livelihood packages to affected villagers. But even a single assurance is yet to be delivered, he added.

“Altogether, 23 villages are affected by Mapithel Dam. They have been suffering from last many years. With the submergence of the villages, lifestyles have been completely changed. This has resulted in taking up of works such as mining and quarrying of sand and stone etc.” he added. While appealing to the authority concerned to translate its assurances into action, he said that they have no patience left with them to remain silent.

Source: Imphal Free Press