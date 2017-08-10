Thu, 10 Aug 2017

Northeast Today

Maraland Democratic Front to Merge with BJP

Maraland Democratic Front to Merge with BJP
August 10
12:39 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Maraland Democratic Front (MDF) on Wednesday announced that it would soon merge with the BJP.

Founder president of the MDF PP Thawlla announced the party’s decision at a press conference in south Mizoram’s Lunglei district. Thawlla said that the merger ceremony would be formally held at Siaha town, the district headquarters of southernmost Mizoram’s Siaha district soon.

“The merger function would be held as soon as Union Ministers can come for the ceremony,” he said. The MDF was earlier an electoral ally of Mizoram’s main opposition party the Mizo National Front (MNF).

BJP Mizoram unit president Prof John V Hluna said that the BJP would open an account in the 2018 state assembly polls as at least one BJP candidate belonging to the Chakma community would win in the areas where the Chakmas are concentrated.

Hluna urged the Mizo people to distinguish between the Indian citizens and foreigners in the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) area.

-PTI

Tags
Maraland Democratic FrontMDFPP Thawlla
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.