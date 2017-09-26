Maram Win Rangsakhona Football Tourney

NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

Maram FC defeated Druma Sandruma to win the title of Rangsakhona Invitational Football Tournament 2017 with 1-0 goal at the final match held at Rangsakhona playground on Monday.

Over 7000 people witnessed the spectacular match wherein top team of Garo Hills Maram FC and Druma Sandruma clashed for the title. Both the teams played their level best, However, Maram FC managed to score the goal and win the series, which saw participation of 19 team including Navajyoti Club from Guwahati, Shillong Lajong Juniors FC from Shillong, Langsning Sports Club Shillong and United FC Goalpara from Assam.

Speaking on the occasion, Meghalaya Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Zenith Sangma said that football being the most powerful medium that connects everybody in one platform and highlighted the multifarious benefits of having such tournaments. He expressed hope that this tournament would inspire local youths to play football and also learn from other teams. He spoke of the focus being given by the State Government not only in the field of sports but also on youth affairs to be able to reach out to the youth and help them realize their dreams and aspirations.

The Minister also informed the gathering that under Mission Football which has been launched recently, the Coaches’ Clinic would be held on October 4 and 5 next at Tura District Auditorium for coaches from all the blocks of Garo Hills.

Government Chief Whip, W.D.Sangma, Parliamentary Secretary, Ashahel D. Shira, Chairperson, State Development Reforms Commission, Bluebell R. Sangma, Chairperson, GHADC, Sadhiyarani M. Sangma, former Minister Billykid A. Sangma, South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Cyril V.D. Diengdoh, Addl.Director, Sports & Youth Affairs, J.P.Marak and Vice President of Meghalaya Football Association, Gino A. Sangma were among others who were present during the final match.

Later, the Minister and other dignitaries gave away the trophies and medals along with the prize money to the winners and the runners up team.