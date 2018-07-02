Mariam Longri from Arunachal Becomes 16th Sunsilk Mega Miss North East 2018

Nearly 1000 spectators from all across the north-eastern region witnessed Mariam Longri from Kharsang, Arunachal Pradesh crowned the 16th Sunsilk Mega Miss North East 2018 at the ITA Cultural Complex, Machkhowa on Saturday. Besides, Tsurila from Nagaland and Jyotismita Baruah from Assam became the 1st and 2nd runners up respectively.

Mariam Longri was crowned by Sunsilk Mega Miss North East 2017 Mary Khyriem in front of a packed audience. Mariam, who has just appeared her Class 12 exams from Donyi Polo School, Itanagar, is the youngest of 9 siblings. Her father is a retired inspector, while her mother runs an NGO. Speaking about her success, an overwhelmed Mariam said, “This is a dream come true moment for me. I always wanted to be in a position where I can help, motivate and influence people to lead a beautiful life. Thanks to Mega Entertainment and the panel of judges for believing in me. I am overwhelmed beyond words…”

Beautiful Tsurila from Chumukedima, Nagaland, was crowned the first Runner’s up at the gala event on Saturday evening. Daughter of a retired government employee, and a homemaker mother, Tsurila is a 5th semester BA(Economics) student at Mt. Mary College, Chumukedima. The second Runner’s up at the event was Biswanath Chariali’s Jyotismita Baruah. A 3rd semester student at B. Barooah College, Guwahati, Jyotismita’s parents are government employees.

Longri has won a prize package worth nearly Rs. 7,00,000, including the crown and sash of Mega Miss North East, a cash prize of Rs. 1,00,000 and an opportunity to become the face of Sunsilk’s print and outdoor campaigns across northeast India. She has also won gift hampers from Sunsilk, a round trip to Dubai, an international destination photoshoot with Rahul Biswas, fitness counselling and membership at Chisel Dighalipukhuri for a year, gift hamper from Rang De Basanti Urban Dhaba, portfolio shoot by leading fashion photographer Rahul Biswas, public relations and reputation management for the reigning term from Life’s Purple and digital celebrity management from One & Zero – The Marketing Trend. Additionally, the winners will also get a scholarship for a 3-years bachelor’s degree course in Media & Entertainment at ITFT, Chandigarh and a 6-months Aviation & Hospitality course from TRIG Empowering Institute, Guwahati.

The three winners will also be offered professional representation by Mega Entertainment, a specialized grooming session, which would guide them further on how to carry themselves forward in the professional sphere. Besides, the winners also get the opportunity to walk the ramp in various regional and national shows.

The organizers of the event, Mega Entertainment, had shortlisted 49 women, who vied for the coveted title of Sunsilk Mega Miss North East 2018. The gowns of the Top 10 round were designed by Akumnaro Imsong, and the Top and the top-5 winners wore gowns designed by Dipika Devi.

The judges who sealed the fate of this year’s winner included: leading Assamese actress Barsha Rani Bishaya; Director General of International Chamber for Service Industry (ICSI) Dr. Gulshan Sharma; hotelier and entrepreneur Bobby Singh; Mega Miss North East 2016 Meriya Priyadarshini Subba; Fashion & Lifestyle Promoter Monika Devi.