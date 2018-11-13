Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 13 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Marvel Comics Legend Stan Lee Dead at 95

Marvel Comics Legend Stan Lee Dead at 95
November 13
12:13 2018
Stan Lee, the man responsible for much of the Marvel Universe, has died.

According to the sources an ambulance rushed to Lee’s Hollywood Hills home early Monday morning and he was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where he breathed his last

Lee had suffered several illnesses over the last year or so — he had a bout of pneumoniaand vision issues.

Stan started Marvel with Jack Kirby in 1961 with The Fantastic Four. He went on to create Spider-Man, Black Panther, The Incredible Hulk, X-Men, Iron Man and The Avengers.

Stan made cameo appearances in many of the Marvel movies.

Lee had a rocky relationship with Marvel once the company went full-tilt Hollywood. He sued the company in 2002 for royalties he said he was owed for the first “Spider-Man” movie. Three years later he settled the case for $10 million.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse” is the latest installment of the film’s franchise and will be released next month.

Lee is survived by his daughter, J.C. His wife of 69 years, Joan, died in 2017.

J.C. tells TMZ, “My father loved all of his fans. He was the greatest, most decent man.”

Lee was 95.

 

Marvel Comics Legend Stan Lee
