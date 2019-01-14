Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 14 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Mary Kom And Jadav Payeng Receive Honorary Doctorate From KU

Mary Kom And Jadav Payeng Receive Honorary Doctorate From KU
January 14
14:27 2019
NET Bureau

Ace boxer MC Mary Kom and environmental activist and forestry worker from Jorhat, Jadav Payeng has been conferred the honorary P.hD (Doctor of Philosophy) by Kaziranga University(KU), Jorhat at its fifth Convocation on Sunday.

Along with Kom and Payeng, Abhinav Bindra has also been conferred the P.hD degree by KU, however the shooter was not present at the convocation.

 

Elated MC Mary Kom Tweeted , “ I’m blessed, humbled and honored to have a chance to receive the Degree of Doctor of Physiology.Thank you Kaziranga University, Assam”.

Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted, “Offered my best wishes to the graduating batch of students at the Fifth Convocation of Kaziranga University, Jorhat. Also presented the university’s Honorary Doctorate degree to ‘wonder woman’, Rajya Sabha MP Smt @MCMarykom ji & medals to the toppers of various streams”.

Source: Pratidin Time

0 Comments

