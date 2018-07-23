Mary Kom Boxing Academy Gets Accreditation

NET Bureau, Kingson Chingakham

Mary Kom Boxing Academy has achieved an accreditation from the Sports Authority India (SAI) for Khelo India Development Programme. The academy received the accreditation under the first phase of accreditation process under the programme. Out of the 32 newly accredited academies across the country, Mary Kom Boxing Academy is the only academy to be accredited from the northeast region.

The Khelo India Programme was an initiative launched by the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs to revive sports culture in India at grass-root level. The official website of Khelo India states, “ Its objective is to build strong framework for all sports played in our country and establish India as great sporting nation. It is expected to help scout young talents from schools in various disciplines and groom them as future sports champions”.

Talented players will be identified under the scheme in priority sports disciplines at various levels by High-Powered Committed and each will be provided annual financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakh for 8 years.

SAI has also identified 734 youngsters for Talent Development Programme under the Khelo India Talent. Since the Programme targets at the grassroot level, academies like Mary Kom Boxing Academy will play an important role. There is also a proposal on the table to develop more such academies across the countries, especially in the northeast region.

The accredited academy will receive funds from the central government, which will be utilized for training, boarding and tournament expenses of the athletes. In order to maintain the standards, there will be frequent reviews of the academies. If any academy falls short of the desired standard, the accreditation will be removed.

In 2017-18, Arunachal Pradesh received Rs 13 crore to execute the projects approved under the Khelo India Scheme. Similarly, Assam received Rs 12 crore under the scheme. Manipur received a small amount of Rs 3.5 crore considering the level of competitiveness of sportspersons in the state and lack of adequate infrastructure. Mizoram and Nagaland received Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 2 crore respectively. Tripura also received Rs 2.5 crore for developing the approved projects. Sikkim did not receive any funds under the scheme.