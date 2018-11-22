Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 22 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Mary Kom in Final, Will Fight For Historic 6th World Boxing Gold

November 22
2018
NET Bureau

MC Mary Kom defeated Olympic bronze-medallist North Korea’s Kim Hyang Mi 5-0 in the light flyweight (48kg) category to enter the final at the AIBA Women’s World Championships in New Delhi.

The five judges ruled in Mary’s favour with the elaborate score line reading 29-28, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27.

Despite a sedate start from the Mary Kom in the first round, she was swift in her movements inside the ring. She used the ring vey well to negate the height advantage which her opponents had. In the second round, Kim Hyang looked more aggressive. But Mary was successful to defend her punches, and at the same time came up with a right arm jab. Both boxers seemed to look tired in the third round. Kim Hyang looked the best in the final round but Mary continued her swift movement.

The Indian had beaten the North Korean in the Asian Championships last year.

The celebrated Mary Kom on Tuesday became the most successful pugilist in the Women’s World Championships history by assuring herself a seventh medal. Earlier, Mary Kom was tied with Irish legend Katie Taylor on the number of medals won before this edition.

Mary Kom entered the event with a remarkable tally of five gold medals and a silver to her credit. She last won a world championship medal in 2010 — a gold in the 48kg category.

Source: The Quint

