Mary Kom picked for World Championships, Nikhat Zareen cries foul

NET Bureau

Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom and Lovlina Borgohain have been selected for the upcoming women’s world boxing championships based on their recent performances, a decision that has been lambasted by former junior world champion Nikhat Zareen.

The 36-year-old Mary Kom, who has already claimed two gold medals this year (India Open and a recent tournament in Indonesia), has been selected in the 51kg category. World and Asian bronze-medallist Borgohain will be competing in the 69kg category.

The 23-year-old Zareen, who claimed a silver at a tournament in Thailand recently, was hoping to challenge Mary Kom in the 51kg trials. The Hyderabadi, in a letter to Boxing Federation of India, alleged that she was “stopped from competing” in a scheduled trial bout on Tuesday against Vanlal Duati by the chairman of selectors Rajesh Bhandari.

Bhandari, on his part, asserted that the decision to select Mary Kom had been taken days earlier in consultation with the BFI top brass. The world championships are scheduled from October 3 to 13 in Russia.

Source: The Indian Express