Mary Kom Sets Eye on Sixth Gold Medal at AIBA Women’s World Championships

NET Bureau

MC Mary Kom will aim for a historic sixth gold at the AIBA Women’s World Championships, beginning on Thursday (November 15).

The 10th edition of the championships will see more than 300 participants from 72 countries. This is the second time that India will be hosting the AIBA Women’s World Championships. The last time India hosted the championship, they topped the medal tally with eight medals (4 gold, one silver, and three bronze). The 10-member Indian team, a mix of seasoned and young boxers, is expected to win at least three medals, including a gold.

The 35-year-old Mary Kom, India’s biggest hope, is tied with Katie Taylor on five gold medals and one more will make her the most successful woman boxer in history.

Mary Kom, who will fight in the 48 kg weight category, will also look to win her second gold in front of the home crowd.