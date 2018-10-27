Mass public rally in Dimapur on Oct 31

NET Bureau

Public Action Committee (PAC) under the aegis of Naga Council Dimapur (NCD) has planned a mass public rally at Khermahal Junction, Dimapur October 31 at 10 a.m. to voice out against rampant multiple taxation, syndicate and lease systems operating in an around Dimapur district by various unions/organisations including various Naga political groups and state government agencies.

In a press release, PAC convenor Vekhosayi Nyekha and co-convenor, K Ghokheto Chophy, have appealed to every citizen, tribal hohos, civil society organisations, churches within Dimapur district participate in the proposed public rally in traditional attire. PAC has also informed all the presidents and secretaries of 19 tribal hohos under NCD, non-Naga communities, DCCI officials and educational institute heads to attend a meeting on October 27, 2018 1am at NCD office.

Meanwhile, the PAC also extended appreciation to excise department for supporting the cause and taking necessary corrective measure.

It stated that rampant multiple taxation on various goods and services, transporters, entry fees on vehicles, item wise taxes on goods, dealers, stockiest, whole sellers down to the retailers etc has compounded the uncontrolled inflation in all prices in the market affecting the business community, consumers and general public of the district and the state. “The unfortunate existence of parallel governments running the affairs of the day has crippled and threatened our very survival,” PAC stated