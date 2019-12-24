Massive anti-CAA protest at Bakaliaghat, Karbi Anglong

Vasudha Roy

Amidst the scenario of burning protests countrywide on the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, the Sanmilita Sangram Parishad organised a massive protest against the Act in Bakaliaghat, Karbi Anglong on Monday. Thousands of people gathered to raise their voices on the issue and demanded the revocation of the Act. Amongst slogans of “Jai Aai Axom” (Long Live Assam), “Ami CAA Namanu (We won’t accept CAA) and others, people from far and wide joined in the protest for the cause of the motherland. Addressing the gathering, intellectual, Haider Hussain said that the success of the movement depends on how unitedly we can fight against it. Further, he called the Act as being detrimental to the country and an outcome of the conspiracy to make the constitution of India irrelevant.



Despite being a region exempted from the implementation of the Act since it is a Sixth Schedule area, the protest gained huge support from the people as the numbers reveal. Among the organisations participating in the massive gathering were The Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC), Liberal Democratic Party, Centre of Tiwa Studies and a few other organisations from Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland. Additionally, the Tripura People’s Front and Nagaland Indigenous People’s Forum were the others who supported the Sanmilita Sangram Parishad’s move.